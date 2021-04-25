Community remembers family, friends on Workers Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a somber day for many at the Church of the Savior UCC in West Knoxville on Saturday.

Members of the community and labor groups came together to both remember the ones who lost their lives during the Kingston Ash Spill and to honor East Tennessee workers who have lost their lives due to workplace accidents and COVID-19.

Many there called for change in how businesses manage workplace safety and health as they honored the lives lost in workplace accidents on National Workers Memorial Day.