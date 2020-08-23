Community touches up Black Lives Matter mural

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Community members touched up a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Austin-East High School on Saturday, following vandalism that happened last month.

Originally, the mural was supposed to be fixed last weekend, but the weather forced organizers to postpone.

Constance Every with Black Coffee Justice says Overcoming Believers Church was instrumental in getting that mural touched up after the vandalism.

