Convicted child molester sentenced to 42 years for sexually assaulting a child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Prosecutors with District Attorney’s Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit has landed a 42-year sentence for a man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child.

38-year-old James Theodore Menard was convicted of rape of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and distribution of unlawful material to minors.

Menard sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s child when they lived in Montgomery Villages from 2016-2018.

The child reported the abuse to a teacher, who then alerted the Knoxville Police Department of the situation.