Convicted child molester sentenced to 42 years for sexually assaulting a child

(James Theodore Menard)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Prosecutors with District Attorney’s Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit has landed a 42-year sentence for a man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old child.

38-year-old James Theodore Menard was convicted of rape of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and distribution of unlawful material to minors.

Menard sexually assaulted his girlfriend’s child when they lived in Montgomery Villages from 2016-2018.

The child reported the abuse to a teacher, who then alerted the Knoxville Police Department of the situation.

“One of the most important roles we have in this office is to protect children from predators.”

District Attorney Charme Allen

