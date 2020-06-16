Coronavirus: 2 employees at 2 Hillcrest Healthcare facilities in Knox County test positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hillcrest Healthcare reported Monday that two employees had tested positive for COVID-19; one employee works at Beverly Park Place and the second at West Hills Health and Rehab.
The employees are reportedly quarantining at home, and they’re in daily contact with Hillcrest Healthcare to monitor their health.
The two employees are asymptomatic, and the Knox County Health Department is conducting “contact tracing,” with the employees in order to notify those they might have come into contact with for the 14 days prior to the positive test results.
At this time, no other employees or patients at Beverly Park Place and West Hills Health and Rehab have symptoms, according to Hillcrest Healthcare officials.
Hillcrest Healthcare listed additional steps that are being taken for the safety of patients and employees:
- All employees, patients and patient point of contacts are being notified.
- Every patient is being assessed at least two times per shift for changes in condition.
- All employees are being screened prior to the start of their shift for symptoms and fever.
- Hillcrest Healthcare continues to test all employees weekly.
- Virtual visits are encouraged at this time.
- Increased sanitation procedures will continue.
These steps will be taken until both facilities have gone 28 days with no positive COVID-19 test results.
“Hillcrest Healthcare is following all guidance from the Knox County Health Department and will continue to notify our employees, patients and patient point of contacts and the public as developments are monitored.”Hillcrest Healthcare
