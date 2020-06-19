Coronavirus: Cheaper rates, tax incentives enough to convince people to take a trip?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many airlines, cruise lines, and hotel chains are offering major deals to incentivize travel. There is also an effort to include a tax credit for domestic travel in the federal government’s next economic stimulus package. This is to help offset and kick start one of the hardest-hit industries by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leisure travel spending, from domestic and international tourists, totaled $792.4 billion in 2019, says the U.S. Travel Association. They estimate the spending supported 15.8 million travel-related jobs.

Wendy Havlock and her husband enjoy traveling, domestically and internationally; however, their favorite trips are to see their family in Florida. There, the couple have two sons and three grandchildren. They plan three to four trips to visit them every year, when not faced with the health threat of a novel virus.

A scheduled visit in April was canceled, due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19. Now that the country continues its phased reopening, the Havlocks don’t plan on rescheduling that trip.

“I have a granddaughter who is four months old and I’ve never held her. I’ve never met her. I’ve only seen her on FaceTime and that’s very frustrating to me,” she said.

The video of packed beaches, large numbers of people in close proximity, and spikes in cases in many tourists spots don’t help her hesitation.

“There are going to be people who are tired of being at home for three months and they want to get out. They’re not going to be taking the precautions I would take and I don’t want to be exposed to that. It concerns me greatly, because I have family in Florida and that’s one of the states that’s opened up somewhat, and the cases there are spiking,” she added.

For her to feel comfortable again, she’ll have to see a drop in new cases.

Gary Teeter, a local travel advisor, doesn’t think travel will be every be in full swing until there’s a proven vaccine widely available.

He described business as slow, but he’s optimistic. He’s transitioned from canceling trips every day, to discussing possible trips for clients six, or twelve, months from now. “We are starting book more trips. People are starting to talk about it. but, we still have a lot of people who are still not willing to commit.”

He’s unsure whether any tax incentive will have a big impact on the industry, though he did acknowledge the advantages of booking ahead for your next trip. In addition to many promotions going on, he said many companies are offering flexible cancellation policies.

