Coronavirus: Chris Stapleton’s ‘All American Road Show’ tour rescheduled for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music artist Chris Stapleton has announced via his Facebook that his “All American Road Show” tour has been rescheduled for 2021.

Stapleton was scheduled to appear at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on October 1, 2020, but has been moved to September 23, 2021. The rescheduled tour comes at a time of continued novel coronavirus concerns.

TBA’s website states, “The Chris Stapleton event originally scheduled for October 1, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 23, 2021. All tickets will be honored for the new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, you may request a refund from May 18 – June 16, 2020. To request a refund, you need to contact the Knoxville Tickets telephone center at 865-656-4444.”

“We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority.” Chris Stapleton

Stapleton says all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates, and for those unable to attend you’ll have 30 days to get a refund wherever you purchased them.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless.” Morgane and Chris Stapleton

