Coronavirus: College students feeling left out — may not receive stimulus checks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Last Friday, President Trump signed a historic stimulus package to help Americans maintain financial stability during the COVID-19 pandemic. One demographic is saying they were left out.

In the package, those who are claimed as a dependent by someone else are not eligible to receive a stimulus check.

Millions of college students fall into that category. University of Tennessee professor of economic research Don Bruce says he believes this was an accidental omission.

“There are obviously things that need to be addressed, one of which, is the omission of students,” Bruce said.

Professor Bruce says it’s important to note that while most college students will not receive a check, there are other clauses in the bill that they can benefit from.

“The increases in unemployment insurance, if those students were working and were laid off, as a result of this, they will be able to receive some of those public assistance benefits. I know some states are doing some aggressive work to provide additional support through their temporary assistance for needy families and snap and other programs that are being ramped up and actually expanded during this pandemic period.” Bruce said.

He says he plans to continue to support his students in any way he can during this time.

“My hope is that the federal legislation will get some updates and some revisions and some improvements as we go forward just like it always does.” Bruce said.

For those that are eligible, some Americans could see direct payments as soon as April 6.