Coronavirus: Hardin Valley Academy principal confirms COVID-19 case at school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — School officials at Hardin Valley Academy in West Knox County were made aware of a confirmed COVID-19 case and announced it Monday night to HVA families.

In-person and online classes started back on Monday.

Hardin Valley Academy principal Rob Speas emailed HVA families Monday night about the case and that the Knox County Health Department and KCS Health Services had already identified and contacted those who were at risk of exposure.

“We are taking additional measures to clean and sanitize our building. As always, the expectation is that everyone wears a mask properly, washes their hands frequently and maintains adequate physical distancing while at school. “If you exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, sore throat, chills, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell, please call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, please contact the Health Department at 865-215-5555. “I understand that you may have questions and concerns; but as you know, I am not able to provide any additional information due to privacy laws. As always, thank you for your continued support.” Rob Speas, Principal, Hardin Valley Academy

Knox County Schools on Monday launched its COVID-19 Dashboard, which tracks the number of cases within the school district among students and staff.

