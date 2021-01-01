Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

MonthDeaths
January 2021
December 2020157
November 202062
October 202021
September 202026
August 202019
July 202035
Data provided by the Knox County Health Department

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

  • New cases: 236
  • Deaths: 2 more, for a total of 326
  • Current active cases: 4,915
  • Residents hospitalized: 791
  • Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,625

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

  • New cases: 517
  • Deaths: 9 more, for a total of 324
  • Current active cases: 5,078
  • Residents hospitalized: 786
  • Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,389

Data provided by the Knox County Health Department and only includes Knox County residents. Hospitalizations are the number of people admitted into area hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms. Deaths are the number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus. New cases are the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported each day. Active cases are those who tested positive and remain within the quarantine window. Total number is the overall sum of positive cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.

