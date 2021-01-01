Coronavirus in Knox County: Current hospitalizations, deaths, active cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — Here is a look into how the coronavirus is impacting Knox County. Data is updated each day at 11 a.m. by the Knox County Health Department unless otherwise noted. The population of Knox County is 470,313, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Month Deaths January 2021 December 2020 157 November 2020 62 October 2020 21 September 2020 26 August 2020 19 July 2020 35 Data provided by the Knox County Health Department

Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

N ew cases: 236

236 Deaths: 2 more, for a total of 326

2 more, for a total of 326 Current active cases: 4,915

4,915 Residents hospitalized: 791

791 Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020

14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,625

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

New cases: 517

517 Deaths: 9 more, for a total of 324

9 more, for a total of 324 Current active cases: 5,078

5,078 Residents hospitalized: 786

786 Available hospital capacity, East Texas region: 14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020

14.7% as of Dec. 29, 2020 Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed only): 30,389 —

Data provided by the Knox County Health Department and only includes Knox County residents. Hospitalizations are the number of people admitted into area hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms. Deaths are the number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus. New cases are the number of positive COVID-19 tests reported each day. Active cases are those who tested positive and remain within the quarantine window. Total number is the overall sum of positive cases since the pandemic began locally in March 2020.