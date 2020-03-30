Coronavirus in Knoxville: City requests PPE donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville on Monday requested personal protective equipment donations for drop-off later in the week as it coordinates to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Families, businesses and community organizations that have professional-grade Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in storage that is not needed in the short term are asked to donate it to front-line first responders to combat the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Indya Kincannon announced today.”City of Knoxville
A city and volunteer-staffed collection drop-off point will be open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, and 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.
What to donate:
- N95 respirators
- Surgical masks
- Non-latex gloves
- Hand sanitizers
- Cleaning wipes
- Along with other supplies needed by local hospitals, firefighters and police officers.
Donations will resume at Chilhowee Park on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. throughout April.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon says that first responders have an adequate volume of PPE for the time being, but more supplies will quickly be needed as the number of people sickened by COVID-19 climbs in the coming weeks.
“Knoxville joins other cities and counties nationwide as we’re all bracing for the worsening pandemic and the strain on resources for our care providers and emergency personnel,” Kincannon said. “Preparation now is critical. I ask anyone who can to help those who are helping others by donating PPE.”Mayor Kincannon
Other commercial-grade medical supplies being collected include gowns, face shields, goggles, thermometers and Tyvek suits.
The City will not be collecting non-PPE items, such as water, food or clothing.Volunteer East Tennessee and other entities will be providing volunteers to staff the collection, and City police officers, firefighters and other City staff will assist as their schedules allow.
A tent will be set up to accommodate curbside drop-off outside the Jacob Building. Donors will be asked to place items on tables to ensure social distancing duringthe collection process. Items will be sanitized, inventoried and moved to an off-site secure location for storage.
