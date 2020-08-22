Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1 Knox County commissioner tested positive for COVID-19, 2 others in quarantine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox County commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are having to quarantine due to possible exposure.

This according to Hugh Nystrom, current chairman of the Knox County Commission.

In a letter that was sent out by Nystrom, he says that the next commission meeting on Monday will take place on Zoom instead of in-person.

He also said in the letter that with this change, it allows those commissioners to participate in the meeting and continue to represent their constituents, so that their voices are heard.

