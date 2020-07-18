Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,189 active Knox County cases, one new death reported Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 1,189 active cases on Saturday, up from 1,100 cases on Friday, along with one new death.

Knox County reported 89 new active cases and 20 new recoveries on Saturday. There have now been 2,163 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 people have died from the virus in Knox County.

13 of the 18 deaths have been reported since July 2.

Of the 2,163 total cases seen in Knox County since the pandemic began, 155 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 46 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries grew to 956. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County currently lists 88 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.