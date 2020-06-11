Coronavirus in Tennessee: 120 active Knox County cases, 525 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported six new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 525.

Knox County reported 120 active cases on Thursday, up from 114 reported on Wednesday.

Thursday marks the second straight day Knox County reached its highest active case count yet. The previous high for number of active COVID-19 cases in the county was 112, recorded on June 4. The county surpassed 100 total active cases for the first time last week.

No new recovered cases were reported Thursday. The total number of recovered COVID-19 cases remains at 400.

Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are four Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, down from six on Wednesday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 525 cases, 52 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 12 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

 

