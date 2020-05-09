Coronavirus in Tennessee: 47 active Knox County cases, 278 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported six new cases on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 278.
Knox County reported 47 active cases on Saturday, down from 55 on Friday.
The total number of recovered cases moved to 226. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
There are three patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Of the 278 cases, 36 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
