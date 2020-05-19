Coronavirus in Tennessee: 47 active Knox County cases, 316 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, to bring the county’s total to 316.

Knox County reported 47 active cases on Tuesday, up from 45 active cases on Monday.

The total number of recovered cases remained grew to 264 from 261. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

A case breakdown by age range

Source: Knox County Health Dept.

There are no Knox County patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Of the 316 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths. There are four probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.