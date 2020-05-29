Coronavirus in Tennessee: 49 active Knox County cases, 375 total

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, to bring the county’s case total to 375.

Knox County reported 49 active cases on Friday, up from 47 on Thursday.

Six new recovered cases were reported. The total number of recoveries is now 321. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are three Knox County COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, up from two on Thursday. There have been five total deaths in Knox County from COVID-19.

Of the 375 cases, 41 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 11 probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.