Coronavirus in Tennessee: Active Knox County cases rise to 731, total recovered cases now at 826

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the total number of cases rose to 1,567.

There are now 731 active COVID-19 cases among Knox County residents. The county eclipsed 500 active cases on Tuesday.

38 Knox County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 41 on Friday.

Rising county cases prompted a team of representatives from the Centers for Disease Control, Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response to visit Knox County this week to talk with health department workers about concerns including lab capacity and stress brought on by an extended emergency response. The disease response team arrived on Wednesday and departed on Friday.

No new deaths were reported, as the number of deaths remains at 10. The 10th death from COVID-19 in the county was reported on Wednesday. Five of the 10 deaths from COVID-19 in Knox County have been reported in the last eight days.

Of the 1,567 total cases seen in Knox County, 99 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Knox County lists 51 probable cases of COVID-19 currently on the county website.

The total number of recoveries rose to 826. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:30 p.m.