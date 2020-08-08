Coronavirus in Tennessee: Bar owner speaks on Knox County 10 p.m. bar curfew

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday night, WATE 6 On Your Side heard from a local bar owner who’s now back in business after the Knox County Board of Health’s decision to allow bars in the county to reopen under a 10 p.m. curfew.

Joel McLead is a co-owner of Pour Taproom; the bar had closed its doors when the health department ordered bars in the county to do so.

That mandate was replaced Wednesday, which is now allowing bars to re-open under a 10 p.m. curfew each night.

McLead says this change helps, but it’s still not business as usual.

“Obviously everybody’s biggest fear was earning actual $0 in revenue a day.”

Joel McLead

McLead going on to say he hopes the curfew will last weeks and not months.

The curfew is set to expire on August 20, unless it is extended.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter