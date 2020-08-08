Coronavirus in Tennessee: Bar owner speaks on Knox County 10 p.m. bar curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday night, WATE 6 On Your Side heard from a local bar owner who’s now back in business after the Knox County Board of Health’s decision to allow bars in the county to reopen under a 10 p.m. curfew.
Joel McLead is a co-owner of Pour Taproom; the bar had closed its doors when the health department ordered bars in the county to do so.
That mandate was replaced Wednesday, which is now allowing bars to re-open under a 10 p.m. curfew each night.
McLead says this change helps, but it’s still not business as usual.
“Obviously everybody’s biggest fear was earning actual $0 in revenue a day.”Joel McLead
McLead going on to say he hopes the curfew will last weeks and not months.
The curfew is set to expire on August 20, unless it is extended.
