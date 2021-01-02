Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennessee. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.
SATURDAY, Jan. 2
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 8,550 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Jan. 2, and that moves the 604,132 for total confirmed cases across the state.
15 new deaths were also reported on Saturday, according to TDH. Over the course of reporting COVID-19 data, there were more than 60 deaths combined between Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY, Jan. 1
TDH reported 48 new deaths on Friday, Jan. 1, in connection to COVID-19.
|County
|Total deaths
|Anderson
|72
|Blount
|99
|Cocke
|45
|Grainger
|26
|Hamblen
|89
|Jefferson
|65
|Knox*
|299
|Loudon
|39
|Roane
|57
|Sevier
|73
Data in this chart is provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020
- New cases: 5,993
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 97 more, for a total of 6,907
- Current active cases: 77,888
- Residents hospitalized: 3,218
- 7-day positivity rate: 17.5%
- Available ICU capacity, statewide: 9%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 586,802
—
TDH defines “inactive/recovered” as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased. The 7-day testing positivity rate is the percent of all tests that were reported positive.