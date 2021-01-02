Coronavirus in Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennessee. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.

SATURDAY, Jan. 2

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 8,550 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, Jan. 2, and that moves the 604,132 for total confirmed cases across the state.

15 new deaths were also reported on Saturday, according to TDH. Over the course of reporting COVID-19 data, there were more than 60 deaths combined between Friday and Saturday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 604,132 as of January 2, 2021 including 6,970 deaths, 3,114 current hospitalizations and 523,089 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 21.63%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/6XqU6Ol9Qe — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 2, 2021

FRIDAY, Jan. 1

TDH reported 48 new deaths on Friday, Jan. 1, in connection to COVID-19.

[TWO DAYS WORTH OF DATA] The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee was 595,582 as of January 1, 2021 including 6,955 deaths, 3,198 hospitalizations and 516,009 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive was 21.66%]. pic.twitter.com/RJrUVqv809 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 2, 2021

Click here for the latest news stories about the virus.

County Total deaths Anderson 72 Blount 99 Cocke 45 Grainger 26 Hamblen 89 Jefferson 65 Knox* 299 Loudon 39 Roane 57 Sevier 73 *Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.

Data in this chart is provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

New cases: 5,993

5,993 Deaths (confirmed and probable): 97 more, for a total of 6,907

97 more, for a total of 6,907 Current active cases: 77,888

77,888 Residents hospitalized: 3,218

3,218 7-day positivity rate: 17.5%

17.5% Available ICU capacity, statewide: 9%

9% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 586,802

—

TDH defines “inactive/recovered” as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased. The 7-day testing positivity rate is the percent of all tests that were reported positive.