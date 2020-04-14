Coronavirus in Tennessee: Dollywood shifts into ‘hibernation mode’ until reopening date is set

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood has announced to temporarily move into “hibernation mode” due to continued uncertainty of the duration of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Dollywood says they will have minimal staff working to maintain business continuity until there’s a specific reopening date set.
“All employees remaining active during this time are doing so at up to a 50% salary reduction. All additional employees will be on furlough until further notice.
We know this situation presents employees and their families with immense hardship. Every person that works at Dollywood’s Parks or Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa is essential and this decision was not made lightly.
Furloughing enables us to bring people back to work quickly and maintains health care benefits. The company is also paying 100% of premiums for people on its health care plan for the next few months, to provide additional support.Dollywood
Dollywood is continuing to monitor the situation and will consult medical experts and follow public health recommendations so that they can reopen as soon as possible and bring people back to work, a release from the company said.
