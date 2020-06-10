Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee announces face mask distribution to resume

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that the state will resume distribution of free cloth masks to the public, after confirming that the Renfro masks do not pose a threat to Tennessean’s health.

This after the EPA deemed an anti-microbial used to treat those masks is, “safe for use as a materials preservative in textiles or fabrics.”

Health departments at one point stopped distribution of these masks, that were provided by the state at the end of May, due to safety concerns.

The Tennessee Health Department and its commissioner now instructing warehouses to continue distribution statewide.

“As we’re seeing case numbers go back up, cloth face coverings of any kind are highly advisable.” Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Dept. of Health

No word yet on when the Knox County Health Department will start distribution of those masks again.