Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee announces face mask distribution to resume

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday that the state will resume distribution of free cloth masks to the public, after confirming that the Renfro masks do not pose a threat to Tennessean’s health.
RELATED STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Health Dept. stops issuing state masks; active cases in Knox County increase by 159% in a week
- Manufacturer issues statement after Tennessee halts distribution of face masks
- Tennessee stops handing out chemical-treated masks
This after the EPA deemed an anti-microbial used to treat those masks is, “safe for use as a materials preservative in textiles or fabrics.”
Health departments at one point stopped distribution of these masks, that were provided by the state at the end of May, due to safety concerns.
The Tennessee Health Department and its commissioner now instructing warehouses to continue distribution statewide.
“As we’re seeing case numbers go back up, cloth face coverings of any kind are highly advisable.”Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Dept. of Health
No word yet on when the Knox County Health Department will start distribution of those masks again.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN State Fair to ‘shutter this year’s event’ due to concerns with COVID-19
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Data collection of economic well-being happening through the summer
- Tennessee to allow limited visitation at long-term care facilities under new guidelines
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports highest active case count yet
- 2020 Jefferson County fair canceled
- Sevier County mayor speaks after large spike in COVID-19 cases
- CDC: Americans misusing bleach to combat COVID-19
- Coronavirus: Tennessee’s cases up by 631 to 27,575
- Call for $5 billion in funding, coronavirus testing for assisted living facilities
- Some Americans are misusing bleach to fight coronavirus, CDC finds
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 98 active Knox County cases, 503 total
- Life Care Center of Athens: ‘Our facility is currently COVID-19 free’
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports 26,944 COVID-19 cases