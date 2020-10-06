Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee ‘I don’t think economic shutdowns are in the future’

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee is open for business, and it’s likely to stay that way.

That was the message that Governor Bill Lee shared on Tuesday. He was asked about his recent move which kept Tennessee in a state of emergency, but lifted many COVID-19 restrictions.

Now that the economy is fully back open, Lee says he doesn’t think any restrictions will be needed going forward.

“There is never anything off the table, I never want to shut the economy down again, we know so much more about this virus than we did when these decisions were made in March. I don’t think economic shutdowns are in the future.” Gov. Lee

The governor said personal decision making and responsibility are the keys to controlling the virus now that the economy is fully reopened.