Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports one new death along with 111 new cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported its 49th coronavirus-related death on Saturday, the 44th death in the county in the last 44 days.

The Knox County Health Department also reported 111 new cases on Saturday. The total number of cases so far is 5,245.

Health officials reported 96 new recoveries on Saturday. There are currently 2,207 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

Of the 5,245 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 232 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 37 county patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is at 3,173. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 184 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

During a briefing Friday, Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department clarified how COIVD-19 cases at the University of Tennessee will be counted by counties. The UT cases will be counted in the county where the person with the case (student, staff or faculty) resides. A UT student who test positive and lives in Blount County wil be counted among the Blount County cases, Menefee said.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department will move to a Tuesday and Thursday schedule next week at 12:30 p.m.