Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports second straight day of 100+ new recoveries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported over 100 new recovered COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Wednesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 68 new cases on Wednesday, a 1.40 % increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 127 new recoveries on Wednesday.

There are 2,207 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County, down from 2,261 on Tuesday.

Knox County has now reported less than 100 new daily cases in five of the last seven days.

There have been 45 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Of the 4,868 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 223 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 29 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is now at 2,855. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

Knox County Health Department lists 171 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.