KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported two new deaths and over 100 new recovered cases on Thursday, according to the latest data from the Knox County Health Department.
The Knox County Health Department reported two new death and 75 new cases, a 1.75% increase in the total case count. Health officials also reported 104 new recoveries on Thursday.
There are now 2,166 active COVID-19 cases in Knox County, down from 2,197 on Wednesday.
Of the 4,371 total confirmed cases reported in Knox County since the pandemic began, 209 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There are 33 Knox County patients currently hospitalized.
The total number of recoveries is 2,307. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after 10 days from their onset of symptoms, plus 24 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department lists 144 probable cases of COVID-19 on the county website.
The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by Knox County Health Department are normally held at 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
