Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knoxville Symphony Orchestra postpones season until 2021, furloughing musicians & administrative staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra announced it will be postponing its upcoming season until February 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All remaining concerts that were scheduled for 2020 have been canceled.

All of the orchestra’s musicians will be furloughed starting Aug. 31, until Jan. 31, 2021.

The orchestra says it is also furloughing most of its administrative staff starting Sept. 14.

“The Symphony’s management team and board of directors made the decision after weeks of review, including guidelines from public health officials, survey responses from KSO patrons and industry best practices.” Knoxville Symphony Orchestra

The cancellations cover 24 performances of the orchestra’s multiple concert series among educational and community outreach programs.

The orchestra also says that ticket-holders will have the option to donate the value canceled concerts to help support the symphony or request a refund.

For ticket assistance, visit the KSO’s website to access an online form or email boxoffice@knoxvillesymphony.com

