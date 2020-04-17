Coronavirus in Tennessee: Lack of access to the internet leaving many seniors in the dark

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The most vulnerable to the coronavirus are seniors, those age 65 and older. They’re being urged to shelter in place but for some sheltering in place means no way of getting news from the outside world.

Basic internet is not available. Companies like Comcast and others are offering pilot programs for seniors for Wi-Fi access but it remains difficult.

Shirley, a former nurse with limited computer skills, lives alone. We’re not saying her last name. She’s 82 with no close relatives who live nearby to assist her.

With limited mobility and now with COVID-19 restrictions, she feels cut off from daily life. Her TV provides the only picture to the outside world. She has no internet service

“I see a news headline. It is something I want to know about,” she says. “They say for more information go to www.something. Without internet access, I’m cut off from information. Some of it is stuff that I need. My basic window on the world are my television and my telephone.”

Shirley says on her limited income, she can’t afford an extra $100 or more for an iPhone, a laptop or internet service. She can visit the computer lab at Roane State in Lenoir City. But it’s closed now.

“How do I recognize what is going on?” Shirly asks. “They tell me something is happening in Washington. But if I have to go to an internet site to find out what is going on.

“I don’t have conversations. I may go an entire week without seeing another human being.”

Becki Wallace, the Loudon County Office on Aging director, says Shirley’s financial situation, lack of finances to pay for the internet and lack of digital skills, are not unusual for those her age.

“I know the younger seniors are more up to date on their smartphones and laptops,” Wallace said. “But the older generation, those in their 80s and 90s on up are very limited.”

A recent national survey shows a third of adults ages 65 and over have never used the internet and don’t have access at home.

The Loudon County Senior Center has a computer room and basic classes are taught there. But the center is closed because of the virus. In response to seniors like Shirley some internet providers

are now offering low-cost connections and service.

Comcast is advertising access for seniors for $10 per month. AT&T and Spectrum also have discounts for cable and internet packages. Those seniors seeking access should check with providers in their community to find additional information.

The Loudon County Office on Aging is reaching out to Shirley to provide her with whatever assistance she needs to get through these difficult times.

LATEST STORIES