Coronavirus in Tennessee: Lawsuit filed against Athens nursing home

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – A lawsuit has been filed against an Athens’ nursing home after a 70-year-old woman in their care died of COVID-19.
The lawsuit states a man is suing Life Care Center of Athens over wrongful death.
The plaintiff, believing the nursing home, “…breached the standard of care by failing to educate, monitor and screen residents for COVID-19.”
In response to the lawsuit, Life Care Centers of Athens Executive Director Jeffery Ricks says, “While this case is pending, we will continue to focus on providing quality and compassionate care to our patients.”
