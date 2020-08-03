Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier County extends mask mandate through Aug. 29

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN Graphics)

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has signed Executive Order No. 29, to require face coverings in certain circumstances through August 29.

Executive Order No. 29 extends Executive Order No. 23 which mandated face coverings beginning July 10.

FILE: State of Emergency COVID-19 Executive Order 29 – Sevier CountyDownload

“I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County.

We are still collecting data from the tests performed during the original mandate, and I do not feel that we have enough information to end the order. The Sevier County School Administration also believes extending the mandate would be beneficial with regards to opening school later this month.

We’ve heard a variety of opinions, including those of the city leaders, health care providers, local businesses, and tourism officials regarding wearing a mask. The majority of the people we’ve spoken to are in favor of continuing the mandate. The wearing of masks is a temporary inconvenience that I believe will help slow the transmission of COVID-19.”

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter