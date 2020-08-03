Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier County extends mask mandate through Aug. 29

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has signed Executive Order No. 29, to require face coverings in certain circumstances through August 29.
Executive Order No. 29 extends Executive Order No. 23 which mandated face coverings beginning July 10.
“I am extending the mask mandate for the health and safety of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County.
We are still collecting data from the tests performed during the original mandate, and I do not feel that we have enough information to end the order. The Sevier County School Administration also believes extending the mandate would be beneficial with regards to opening school later this month.
We’ve heard a variety of opinions, including those of the city leaders, health care providers, local businesses, and tourism officials regarding wearing a mask. The majority of the people we’ve spoken to are in favor of continuing the mandate. The wearing of masks is a temporary inconvenience that I believe will help slow the transmission of COVID-19.”Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters
