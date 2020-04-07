Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDHS launches special cash assistance hotline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services launched a special hotline to make it easier for families to check on their application for emergency cash assistance.

The cash assistance program started up last month and is funded by TANF, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. It provides two monthly cash payments to approved families up to $1,000.

The new hotline can help you learn the status of your application, whether it’s been approved or denied and if it’s approved, how much money you can expect to receive.

The hotline number is 1-833-496-0661.

Assistance applications, which can be done online, will be accepted through May 29.