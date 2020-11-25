Coronavirus: KPD informing bars, restaurants about new health regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police will be stopping in at bars and restaurants to inform businesses of new health regulations that were passed by the Knox County Board of Health Monday night.

According to a letter similar to one sent out earlier last week, it warns businesses their beer permits are on the line if the Knox County Board of Health regulations, like the curfew, are not followed.

Regulation changes include dine-in service has to stop at 10 p.m., restaurant/bar capacity will remain at 50%, there’s also an eight-person per-table limit if they’re not from the same household.

These changes go into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

