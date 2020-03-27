Coronavirus: Local church helps community during crisis with food pantry drive-thru

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to church services, Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church has found a way to keep their Fish Pantry services open by adding drive-thru services.

To comply with health officials’ request of social distancing – keeping at least 6 feet of space between individuals, the church added a drive thru and porch drop-off service.

The Fish Pantry delivered 50 meals and passed out 200 bags of food during today’s event.

The bags contain bread, eggs, can goods and a list of other items to help during this difficult time. The one item they would love to include is toilet paper. Toilet paper is currently hard to get for the church and the area in general.

“Because of the pandemic, we are not allowed to have all of our clients come into the church as we usual do to come pick up their groceries. So, we decided to have a drive-thru,” said Beth Long, Fish Food Pantry Team Leader.

“In addition to that we are also answering the Fish Food Line and taking deliveries to about 50 people who need food but can’t get out. We are also leaving the food at the door instead of bringing it in per usual,” added Long.

The pantry gives food to any family in need.

There are no requirements for services and provided once a month. You can find the schedule online at http://middlebrookpike.com/upcoming-events/

Financial donations, food and personal care donations still are needed, including non-perishable food from restaurants or other food service industries.

“The Fish Pantry is a big part of the church here. Once a month we deliver groceries and it’s a big part of who we are as a church. This is one of our many organizations that I am proudest of in the church and one I am always happy to volunteer,” said Zach Slimp, church member and University of Tennessee student.

For anyone who would like to volunteer, please feel free to contact the church at (865) 690-8641 or http://middlebrookpike.com/contact/

For anyone who would like to attend the church, due to the epidemic is doing online services only at http://middlebrookpike.com/