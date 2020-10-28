Coronavirus: Maryville College moves to reduced operations for the remainder of the week

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College will be moving to reduced operations until the end of the week.

The college made the announcement on its social media late Tuesday.

We’re told the change is because of an increase in COVID-19 spread in the community and its impact on campus.

The college had begun a phased reopening of the campus and offices back in June after weeks of closure due to the pandemic; issuing updated codes of conduct of the campus community and health and safety rules to help limit the spread.

The college’s fall semester began Aug. 19, with students able to attend class in different formats due to the pandemic including smaller classes in larger spaces and online or virtual attendance.

College officials are encouraging faculty, staff and students to check their email accounts for details and updates on this week’s reduction of operations.

Due to an increase in COVID spread in the surrounding community and its impact on campus, Maryville College is moving to reduced operations until the end of the week. Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to check their email accounts for details and updates. — Maryville College (@MaryvilleC) October 28, 2020

Latest Posts