Coronavirus: McGhee Tyson reports 50% fewer travelers this Thanksgiving

Travelers at McGhee Tyson Airport the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 25, 2020. Airport officials say they’ve seen 50% fewer travelers this year compared to last year. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Statistics have shown in the past that the day before Thanksgiving and the day after are some of the busiest travel days across the country.

While many are still traveling for the holiday, people are choosing to stay at home to celebrate — or perhaps to drive instead of fly.

A spokesperson for McGhee Tyson Airport in the Knoxville area said Wednesday that they were still seeing 50% fewer travelers than this time last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people avoid traveling amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But if you make the choice to fly, airport staffers have been working to make travel a safe experience with some health protocol in place.

McGhee Tyson Airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby said while they realize it’s a very personal decision whether considering travel by air, they were doing everything they could to prepare the airport terminal building to provide a safe environment.

There are signs posted throughout the airport reminding travelers to maintain social distancing, masks are encouraged to be worn throughout the airport terminal and are also required to be worn on planes.

And as for individual flight plans, passengers are encouraged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.