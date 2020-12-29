Coronavirus Tennessee: 122 new COVID-19 deaths reported as well as 70 new hospitalizations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 122 new COVID-19 deaths as well as 70 new hospitalizations on Tuesday.
The state also reported 4,797 cases of the virus along with over 10,218 recoveries.
The total number of current hospitalizations has reached 3,060.
