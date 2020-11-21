Coronavirus Tennessee: 202 new cases of COVID-19 in Knox County, no new deaths reported on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Saturday, the Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 202 new cases of COVID-19.

Something to note: According to KCHD’s website, not all of the hospitals have reported for Saturday’s data.

On Friday, KCHD reported six Knox County residents died of COVID-19, making November the deadliest month of the pandemic for the county.

41 Knox County residents have died this month from COVID-19, surpassing July’s high of 35.

Total number of active cases is reportedly 2,246, an increase from 2,018 on Friday.

The number of deaths reported each day is steadily increasing. Six deaths is the second most reported in a single day, while seven deaths were reported in Knox County on Tuesday.

KCHD has reported 146 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 137 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 41 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

There are 82 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. A record high of 91 was reported Nov. 18.

The inactive case count is now at 15,218 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 16,682 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 551 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 928 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Knox County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing beginning at 9 a.m. each weekday at 140 Dameron Ave.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.