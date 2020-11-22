Coronavirus Tennessee: 230 new cases of COVID-19 in Knox County, 2 new deaths reported on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sunday, the Knox County Health Department reported two new deaths and 230 new cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, KCHD reported six Knox County residents died of COVID-19, making November the deadliest month of the pandemic for the county.

43 Knox County residents have died this month from COVID-19, surpassing July’s high of 35.

Total number of active cases is reportedly 2,300, an increase from 2,246 on Saturday.

KCHD has reported 148 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 139 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 43 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

There are 90 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. A record high of 91 was reported on Nov. 18.

The inactive case count is now at 15,396, an increase from 15,218 reported Saturday.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 16,912 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 556 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 932 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Knox County Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing beginning at 9 a.m. each weekday at 140 Dameron Ave.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.