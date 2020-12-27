Coronavirus Tennessee: 3,188 new cases of COVID-19 reported along with 69 new deaths in the state

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,188 new cases of COVID-19 along with 69 new deaths on Sunday.

Current hospitalizations grew by 18 as the state reports it has 2,813 total residents currently in the hospital.

Over 3,500 recoveries were also reported Sunday, and the percent positive reached 18.14% among 11,517 new tests conducted.

