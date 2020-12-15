Coronavirus Tennessee: Blount County Justice to close in-person business starting Friday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, Blount County’s Justice enter will close Friday, December 18, to in-person business and will reopen January 4.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says this will not affect patrol or corrections operations.

BCSO says that citizens will have access to the office’s operations by phone, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Call 911 for emergencies

To speak with a deputy, call (865)983-3620

Records Office (865)273-5003

For incident reports, accident reports, background checks, or other records-related transactions, email reports@bcso.com

Criminal Investigations (865)273-5001• Court Services (865)273-5002

Adult Corrections (865)273-5245

Narcotics (865)977-SANO

Video visitation from the 24-hour jail lobby will continue to be limited to three stations, and we will be enforcing the 10-person limit for gatherings. Onsite video visitation is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. We strongly encourage citizens to access video visitation from home.

Blount County General Sessions Court will hold in-custody criminal dockets on Dec. 21 and Dec. 30, all other court dates have been rescheduled.