Coronavirus Tennessee: Boys & Girls Club during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting nonprofits and charities that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

During the beginning of the pandemic, the after-school program transitioned to help the kids of essential workers.

Now, they’re working hard to help kids keep up during a difficult school year, while staying safe.

“In terms of Boys & Girls Club, our motto is to stand in the gap and be able to provide additional support where there are issues in terms of our kids falling behind,” said Dr. Johnson. “Our goal is to expose our young people and to shape and mold them, so they are productive members of society.” Dr. Polly Johnson – Director of Education

Right now, the club’s websites are offering virtual learning clubs, which offers a safe place for virtual students to do their work.

They also have tutors available for virtual and in-person support.