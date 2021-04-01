Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.

As of March 2021, 811,842 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by TDOH, 786,959 have recovered and 11,904 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

East Tennessee deaths since March 2020

  • Anderson County – 165
  • Blount County – 194
  • Campbell County – 61
  • Claiborne County – 74
  • Cocke County – 98
  • Grainger County – 49
  • Hamblen County – 170
  • Jefferson County – 121
  • *Knox County – 614
  • Loudon County – 68
  • Monroe County – 95
  • Morgan County – 39
  • Roane County – 100
  • Scott County – 44
  • Sevier County – 173
  • Pending identification of county residence – 129
  • Total deaths in the state: 11,904
  • *Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.

April 1, 2021

  • New cases: 1,772
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 11 more deaths reported, for a total of 11,915
  • Residents hospitalized: 837
  • New recovered/inactive: 1,256
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 813,614

