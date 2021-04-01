Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.
Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can be found in this link.
As of March 2021, 811,842 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by TDOH, 786,959 have recovered and 11,904 Tennesseans have died from the virus.
East Tennessee deaths since March 2020
- Anderson County – 165
- Blount County – 194
- Campbell County – 61
- Claiborne County – 74
- Cocke County – 98
- Grainger County – 49
- Hamblen County – 170
- Jefferson County – 121
- *Knox County – 614
- Loudon County – 68
- Monroe County – 95
- Morgan County – 39
- Roane County – 100
- Scott County – 44
- Sevier County – 173
- Pending identification of county residence – 129
- Total deaths in the state: 11,904
- *Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.
April 1, 2021
- New cases: 1,772
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 11 more deaths reported, for a total of 11,915
- Residents hospitalized: 837
- New recovered/inactive: 1,256
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 14%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 813,614