Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state in April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.

Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can be found in this link.

As of March 2021, 811,842 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by TDOH, 786,959 have recovered and 11,904 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

East Tennessee deaths since March 2020

Anderson County – 165

Blount County – 194

Campbell County – 61

Claiborne County – 74

Cocke County – 98

Grainger County – 49

Hamblen County – 170

Jefferson County – 121

*Knox County – 614

Loudon County – 68

Monroe County – 95

Morgan County – 39

Roane County – 100

Scott County – 44

Sevier County – 173

Pending identification of county residence – 129

Total deaths in the state: 11,904

*Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.

April 1, 2021