Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.

In January, nearly 2,600 deaths and 130,000 new cases of the virus were reported across Tennessee.

East Tennessee deaths since March 2020

  • Anderson County – 140
  • Blount County – 150
  • Campbell County – 48
  • Cocke County – 80
  • Grainger County – 43
  • Hamblen County – 148
  • Jefferson County – 91
  • *Knox County – 512
  • Loudon County – 61
  • Roane County – 95
  • Scott County – 39
  • Sevier County – 142
  • Total deaths in the state: 10,202
    *Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

  • New cases: 3,154
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 169 more people died, for a total of 10,202
  • Residents hospitalized: 1,443 (a decrease of 40)
  • New recovered/inactive: 3,403
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 12%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 736,370

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

  • New cases: 1,856
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 133 more people died, for a total of 10,033
  • Residents hospitalized: 1,492 (a decrease of 55)
  • New recovered/inactive: 4,744
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 13%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 733,216

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

  • New cases: 2,173
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 147 more people died, for a total of 9,900
  • Residents hospitalized: 1,547 (a decrease of 11)
  • New recovered/inactive: 3,801
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 17%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 731,360

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

  • New cases: 1,326
  • Deaths (confirmed and probable): 103 more people died, for a total of 9,753
  • Residents hospitalized: 1,562 (a decrease of 4)
  • New recovered/inactive: 1,867
  • Available ICU capacity statewide: 18%
  • Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 729,187

