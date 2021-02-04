Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.

In January, nearly 2,600 deaths and 130,000 new cases of the virus were reported across Tennessee.

East Tennessee deaths since March 2020

Anderson County – 140

Blount County – 150

Campbell County – 48

Cocke County – 80

Grainger County – 43

Hamblen County – 148

Jefferson County – 91

*Knox County – 512

Loudon County – 61

Roane County – 95

Scott County – 39

Sevier County – 142

Total deaths in the state: 10,202

*Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

New cases: 3,154

3,154 Deaths (confirmed and probable): 169 more people died, for a total of 10,202

169 more people died, for a total of 10,202 Residents hospitalized: 1,443 (a decrease of 40)

1,443 (a decrease of 40) New recovered/inactive: 3,403

3,403 Available ICU capacity statewide: 12%

12% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 736,370

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

New cases: 1,856

1,856 Deaths (confirmed and probable): 133 more people died, for a total of 10,033

133 more people died, for a total of 10,033 Residents hospitalized: 1,492 (a decrease of 55)

1,492 (a decrease of 55) New recovered/inactive: 4,744

4,744 Available ICU capacity statewide: 13%

13% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 733,216

Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

New cases: 2,173

2,173 Deaths (confirmed and probable): 147 more people died, for a total of 9,900

147 more people died, for a total of 9,900 Residents hospitalized: 1,547 (a decrease of 11)

1,547 (a decrease of 11) New recovered/inactive: 3,801

3,801 Available ICU capacity statewide: 17%

17% Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 731,360

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021