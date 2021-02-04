Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here’s a look at the data showing how the novel coronavirus is impacting Tennesseans. Data is updated by 4 p.m. each day by the Tennessee Department of Health unless otherwise noted.
Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout can be found in this link.
In January, nearly 2,600 deaths and 130,000 new cases of the virus were reported across Tennessee.
East Tennessee deaths since March 2020
- Anderson County – 140
- Blount County – 150
- Campbell County – 48
- Cocke County – 80
- Grainger County – 43
- Hamblen County – 148
- Jefferson County – 91
- *Knox County – 512
- Loudon County – 61
- Roane County – 95
- Scott County – 39
- Sevier County – 142
- Total deaths in the state: 10,202
*Knox County’s Board of Health is independent of the state and may report different totals.
Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
- New cases: 3,154
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 169 more people died, for a total of 10,202
- Residents hospitalized: 1,443 (a decrease of 40)
- New recovered/inactive: 3,403
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 12%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 736,370
Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
- New cases: 1,856
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 133 more people died, for a total of 10,033
- Residents hospitalized: 1,492 (a decrease of 55)
- New recovered/inactive: 4,744
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 13%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 733,216
Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
- New cases: 2,173
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 147 more people died, for a total of 9,900
- Residents hospitalized: 1,547 (a decrease of 11)
- New recovered/inactive: 3,801
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 17%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 731,360
Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
- New cases: 1,326
- Deaths (confirmed and probable): 103 more people died, for a total of 9,753
- Residents hospitalized: 1,562 (a decrease of 4)
- New recovered/inactive: 1,867
- Available ICU capacity statewide: 18%
- Total cases reported since March 2020 (confirmed and probable): 729,187