Coronavirus Tennessee: Claiborne County mayor issues mask mandate

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Friday night, Claiborne County’s mayor issued a county-wide mask mandate that will begin on Tuesday, November 24.

The mandate is set to run through Thursday, December 31.

Mayor Joe Brooks says he will be evaluating COVID-19 case numbers daily while staying in contact with all offices in the county to make sure they’re doing their best to slow the spread of the virus.

