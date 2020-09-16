Coronavirus Tennessee: Decrease in active cases on UT Knoxville campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are 146 fewer cases of COVID-19 on the University of Tennessee campus officials reported Wednesday.

The total number from Tuesday, the latest date for which there is data available, is 499 active cases. On Monday the university reported 645 active cases.

There are more than 30,000 students enrolled at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

According to the university, there are currently more than 1,700 students and staff in isolation. The majority of those are students living on campus.

LATEST STORIES