Coronavirus Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need ‘to double down’

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee puts on his mask during a break in the state budget hearings Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. According to a Vanderbilt University School of Medicine study released Tuesday, Tennessee counties that have not required wearing masks in public are on average seeing COVID-19 death rates double or more compared with those that instituted mandates. Lee has opposed a statewide mask mandate, stressing personal responsibility. He has instead allowed counties to decide whether to require masks. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — While the country waits for a COVID-19 vaccine and as the holiday season has arrived, Governor Bill Lee is reminding Tennesseans to follow the five core actions to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We encourage Tennesseans like never before during this holiday season, to double down.”

Gov. Bill Lee

Only 70% of the state is under a mask mandate, and the governor has continued to call on personal accountability instead of issuing more regulations.

Remember, the five core actions are:

  • Wear a mask or face covering in public
  • Keep 6 feet apart from others not in your household
  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Sanitize frequently touched surfaces
  • Stay home if feeling sick or unwell

