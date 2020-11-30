Coronavirus Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee says Tennesseans need ‘to double down’

TENNESSEE (WATE) — While the country waits for a COVID-19 vaccine and as the holiday season has arrived, Governor Bill Lee is reminding Tennesseans to follow the five core actions to help slow the spread of the virus.
“We encourage Tennesseans like never before during this holiday season, to double down.”Gov. Bill Lee
Only 70% of the state is under a mask mandate, and the governor has continued to call on personal accountability instead of issuing more regulations.
Remember, the five core actions are:
- Wear a mask or face covering in public
- Keep 6 feet apart from others not in your household
- Wash your hands frequently
- Sanitize frequently touched surfaces
- Stay home if feeling sick or unwell
