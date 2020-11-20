Coronavirus Tennessee: Hancock County Schools, Mooreland Heights Elementary,Campbell County High and Sequoyah High schools switch to online learning

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Hancock County Schools, Campbell County High School in Jacksboro, Mooreland Heights Elementary in Knoxville, and Sequoyah High School in Madisonville are making the switch to distance/online learning due to COVID-19.

The school systems made the announcements on Friday.

Hancock County Schools will be moving to online classes on Monday, Nov. 23, through Thursday, Dec. 3. All in-person classes will return on Friday, Dec. 4.

Campbell County Schools reports only the high school will be closed Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Dec. 4. CCHS will reopen Monday, Dec. 7.

Campbell County Schools announced Monday that Jacksboro Middle School would also be transitioning to virtual learning. JMS students are set to return on Monday, Nov. 30.

Monroe County Schools said Sequoyah High School will be on remote learning Monday and Tuesday of next week, Nov. 23-24, due to “a high number of quarantined students and staff.”

Knox County Schools announced Friday that Mooreland Heights Elementary School will also move to online learning starting Monday, Nov. 23.