Coronavirus Tennessee: More than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases reported from Friday and Saturday

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases in the span of two days for the Christmas holiday.

The data released on Saturday, Dec. 26, is for Saturday and Friday, Dec. 25.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 560,892. The total for new cases on Saturday is 5,165. TDH is also reporting 2,819 hospitalizations and 476,700 cases are considered inactive/recovered.

FRIDAY, DEC. 25:

TDH reported 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 for Christmas Day.

