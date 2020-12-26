TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases in the span of two days for the Christmas holiday.
The data released on Saturday, Dec. 26, is for Saturday and Friday, Dec. 25.
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 560,892. The total for new cases on Saturday is 5,165. TDH is also reporting 2,819 hospitalizations and 476,700 cases are considered inactive/recovered.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25:
TDH reported 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 for Christmas Day.
LATEST STORIES
- Coronavirus Tennessee: More than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases reported from Friday and Saturday
- ABC News: Investigators searching property of person possibly associated with explosion in Nashville
- Dollywood to remain closed on Dec. 27 due to hazardous conditions from recent storm
- LCSO: Multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Loudon County shuts down I-75 SB
- Officials: Person of interest ID’d in Nashville explosion