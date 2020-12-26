Coronavirus Tennessee: More than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases reported from Friday and Saturday

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting more than 14,000 new COVID-19 cases in the span of two days for the Christmas holiday.

The data released on Saturday, Dec. 26, is for Saturday and Friday, Dec. 25.

SATURDAY, DEC. 26

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 560,892. The total for new cases on Saturday is 5,165. TDH is also reporting 2,819 hospitalizations and 476,700 cases are considered inactive/recovered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 560,892 as of December 26, 2020 including 6,443 deaths, 2,819 current hospitalizations and 476,700 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive today is 18.98%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/JMSfeOi1Gy — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 26, 2020

FRIDAY, DEC. 25:

TDH reported 9,230 new cases of COVID-19 for Christmas Day.