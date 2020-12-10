Coronavirus Tennessee: State deaths go over 5,200; tests go over 4.8M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sixty-nine new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Thursday for a total of 5,240, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

TDH also reported 6,011 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 428,973 (including probable and confirmed cases).

Hospitalizations among Tennessee residents declined by 45 Thursday, for a total of 2,558.

Some 4,804,074 tests have been administered across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 382,444, an increase of 5,593 since Wednesday.

The percent positive for those seeking a test for Thursday is 18.57%.