Coronavirus Tennessee: State Health Department reports 6,750 new cases, 15 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fifteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday in Tennessee for a total of 4,541, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also reported 6,750 new coronavirus cases. The cumulative number of cases is 363,466, according to the TDOH.

Some 4,441,366 tests have been administered and 2,233 people are currently hospitalized across the state. The number of people who have recovered from the virus is 323,376.

The percent positive number for Friday is 15.38%.