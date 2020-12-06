Coronavirus Tennessee: State reports 38 new deaths & 3,072 new cases of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Health reported 38 new deaths and 3,072 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Current hospitalizations rose by 39 and there were 2,805 new recoveries in the state.
The percent positive is 16.49% for Sunday after 14,750 tests were added in the state health department’s numbers.
